HEX Price Tops $0.0042 (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. HEX has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $1.78 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00097754 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000841 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021258 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008560 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009265 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 372,569,619,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,527,346,997 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

