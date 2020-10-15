Holo Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Holo has a market capitalization of $81.01 million and $4.45 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, WazirX and Binance. In the last week, Holo has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01472938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00150443 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,466,812,254 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, WazirX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX, Liqui, ABCC, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.