HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $50.00 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00009668 BTC on exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM. HyperCash has a total market cap of $50.00 million and $8.25 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00274023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.01475155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149752 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,831,671 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, ZB.COM, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinnest, TOPBTC, Allcoin, Bithumb, Huobi, Gate.io, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

