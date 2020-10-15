HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0005

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $45,123.81 and $6,535.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00274023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.01475155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149752 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

