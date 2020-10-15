IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news impact score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IBM from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.04. 52,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,294. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

