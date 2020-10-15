IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news impact score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

IBM stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,294. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

