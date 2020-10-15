IDEX Price Hits $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and $610,118.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00273917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.01469201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00150091 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,752,811 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

