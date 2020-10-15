Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Bank of America

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $113.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INCY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. 14,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Incyte by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

