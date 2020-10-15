Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of 1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Infosys’ ranking:

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 444,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,125,833. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.