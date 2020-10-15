Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.01. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 2,114 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -387.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Stoecker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,711.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

