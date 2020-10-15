Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ISRG traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $741.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $707.48 and its 200-day moving average is $611.94. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.23.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.