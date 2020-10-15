IoTeX Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Bgogo. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $30.45 million and $10.43 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.01 or 0.04924889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

