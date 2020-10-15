iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.97

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.97 and last traded at $90.11, with a volume of 8418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.99.

A number of research firms have commented on IRBT. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at $444,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iRobot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iRobot by 23.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iRobot by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iRobot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

