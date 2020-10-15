Jarvis+ Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,059.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $219,514.98 and $11,059.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01472938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00150443 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

