Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

