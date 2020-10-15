Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.