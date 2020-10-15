JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Overweight

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSAC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,216. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 828,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 129.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 747,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 421,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

