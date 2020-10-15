JustLiquidity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $161,254.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.20 or 0.00270477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $161,254.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00274023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.01475155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149752 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,630 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org.

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.