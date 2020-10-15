Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in September

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,031,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 3,790,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.5 days.

KELTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KELTF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 32,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.