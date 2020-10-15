KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.10. KLX Energy Services shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 898 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 101.67% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 103.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

