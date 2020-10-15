Lamden (TAU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $169,546.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and DEx.top. Lamden has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $169,546.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

