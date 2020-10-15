Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.8 days.

MRPRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $$8.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

About Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI

