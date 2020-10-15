LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Hits $9.45 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $9.45 million and $795,766.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00273917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.01469201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00150091 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 691,981,774 coins and its circulating supply is 475,708,323 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

