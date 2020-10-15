Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $495.00

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market cap of $93,551.66 and $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation. The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org.

Buying and Selling Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.