Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.33. Leaf Group shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 4,858 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Leaf Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,540,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the second quarter worth about $2,184,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leaf Group by 113.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Leaf Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leaf Group by 820.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 194,765 shares during the last quarter.

About Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

