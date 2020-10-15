Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.33. Leaf Group shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 5,168 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.