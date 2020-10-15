Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the September 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 66.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

