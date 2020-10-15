LEOcoin (LC4) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,406.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.99 or 0.03305009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.03 or 0.02305965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00436031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.01115817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00597875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org.

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

