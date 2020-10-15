LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of LiveWorld stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. LiveWorld has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services.

