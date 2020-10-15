Lobstex Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $654,687.61 and $505,139.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,439,962 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,950 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

