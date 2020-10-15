LockTrip Market Capitalization Achieves $5.91 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $7,481.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00029095 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

