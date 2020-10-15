LUNA (LUNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, KuCoin, GDAC and Upbit. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.01473601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149815 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins.

The official website for LUNA is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, KuCoin, Upbit, Bitrue, GDAC, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

