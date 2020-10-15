Magnum Trading 19.4% Lower This Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

