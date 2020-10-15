Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.68% from the company’s previous close.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. B.Riley Securit upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

MBUU traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,437. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

