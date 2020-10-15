MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Update

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 31,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.26. MamaMancini's has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

MamaMancini's (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MamaMancini's had a return on equity of 183.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. Research analysts predict that MamaMancini's will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MamaMancini's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

MamaMancini's Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

