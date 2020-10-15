Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target upped by Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

MANH traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.65. 2,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 786.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

