Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) PT Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

MPX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Marine Products stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,774. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $569.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marine Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Marine Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

