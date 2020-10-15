Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $373.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth $4,887,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

