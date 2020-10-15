Maxim Group Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $88.50

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Maxim Group from $76.00 to $88.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $62.40. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

