Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.36. Medalist Diversified REIT shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 52,176 shares.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.33% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

