MediShares (MDS) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. MediShares has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $236,749.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01472938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00150443 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

