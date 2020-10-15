Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.45. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 815 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.