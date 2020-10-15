Meter Governance Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $990,624.32 and $288,973.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003746 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00275918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.01478192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151400 BTC.

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO.

Meter Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

