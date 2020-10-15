Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,163,500 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 12,377,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

MYBUF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

