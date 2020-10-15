MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 55.0% in September

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,841. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

