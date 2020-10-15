MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $336,806.40 and approximately $111.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000259 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 385,107,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,805,620 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

