MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $221.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001524 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2,245.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.01258455 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.