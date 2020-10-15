Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $135.57 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $70.76 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $135.57 or 0.01174814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,965 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

