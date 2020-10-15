Monkey Project (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92,454.18

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $92,454.18 and $239.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,291,032 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

