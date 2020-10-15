Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,583,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

